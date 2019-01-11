Talkback 16: Trump, Good News, On The Pennsylvania Road

Posted 6:31 pm, January 11, 2019, by

One viewer wants calls about President Trump included in Talkback 16. Another is pleased with our effort to bring you good news. Plus we have several calls about the change coming to On The Pennsylvania Road.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s