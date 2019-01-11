Taking Action Against a Storm Water Fee in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People packed the Jackson Township Fire Hall Thursday night to express their frustrations with a new fee.

The runoff fee of about $5 a month for the average home is part of the sewer bill from the Wyoming Valley sanitary authority.

Many people in this part of the Back Mountain say they must pay more than the average and they will turn to lawmakers until something is done.

"If we all call these representatives on a regular basis, if not weekly maybe daily, but get on them, get on these representatives to that somebody takes responsibility," said Ross Livingston, Shavertown.

The fee is part of a federal effort to reduce pollution in the Susquehanna River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.