Scranton Man Facing Child Sex Charges
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County is facing child sex charges.
According to police, Nicholas Puchalski, 40, allegedly sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl.
Puchalski has been charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors in Scranton.
41.408969 -75.662412
