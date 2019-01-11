Scranton Man Facing Child Sex Charges

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County is facing child sex charges.

According to police, Nicholas Puchalski, 40, allegedly sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl.

Puchalski has been charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors in Scranton.

