New Hazleton Firefighters Sworn In

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Five new firefighters are now protecting Hazleton.

They were sworn in Thursday night at Good News Church on Laurel Street.

"Our citizens in the city of Hazleton are so much better off again with having you five firefighters daily with our amazing department, protecting and serving them 365 days a year," said Hazleton Fire Chief Donald Leshko.

Officials say the staff of 23 full-timers is the most the department has had since 1988.

A grant for nearly $580,000 is making the extra protection possible in Hazleton.

