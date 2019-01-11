Man Resists Arrest, Attacks Officers in Wayne County

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is locked up in Wayne County after police say he assaulted an officer.

State police in Wayne County attempted to serve Michael Casabianca with numerous warrants for his arrest on Friday.

Casabianca refused to listen to police and when they attempted to place him into custody he grabbed an officer by the neck and gouged him in the eyes.

Police say Casabianca then headbutted the officer and attempted to run away.

Officers say they caught up with Casabianca and placed him into custody in Wayne County.

