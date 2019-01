Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- A guilty verdict was reached Friday for a deadly 2017 shooting in Nanticoke.

According to published reports, Antoine McNeal of Wilkes-Barre was found guilty of third-degree murder charges.

McNeal shot Brandon Smith along West Church Street in Nanticoke in January 2017.

McNeal is scheduled to be sentenced next month in Luzerne County.