HEGINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A stabbing investigation in Schuylkill County is now a death investigation.

Police say a woman who was stabbed at an ATV park near Tower City over the weekend has died.

Investigators tell Newswatch 16 the 53-year-old from Lancaster County might have also been strangled.

State police have not identified that woman or said if there are any suspects.