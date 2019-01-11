× Coroner: Victim in Apartment Fire Died from Medical Issue

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A medical issued led to the death of a woman in a fire Thursday in Monroe County, according to the coroner.

Debra Gryczko, 63, was found dead after a fire at Shirley Futch Plaza in East Stroudsburg Thursday morning.

A state police fire marshal said that the fire was accidental.

The fire didn’t spread past the victim’s bedroom. It was put out by maintenance workers.

The facility provides housing for seniors and people with handicaps, according to its website.