Bail Set for Luzerne County Cop Facing Sex Charges

ASHLEY, Pa. — A judge in Luzerne County has set bail for a police officer accused of using his position to force women to perform sex acts.

Bail for Mark Icker was set at $100,000 cash on Friday morning.

Two women have accused Icker of pulling them over and asking them to perform oral sex in exchange for getting out of a ticket.

A third woman said Icker gave her a ride back to her home in Mountain Top and then went inside with her. Arrest papers say he pulled down the woman’s shirt, felt her breasts, and then continued to text message her over the course of several months trying to set up a meeting to help her get out of the DUI charges.

Icker has been suspended from his position as a police officer in Ashley.

If he makes bail, he is not allowed to leave Lackawanna or Luzerne Counties.