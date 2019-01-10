You Can Get Custom Slippers Made to Look Exactly Like Your Pet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Have you ever wanted to lounge around all day in fuzzy slippers, cuddling your furry friend?
Well, one Kentucky company is taking lazy Saturday to a whole new level by offering slippers that look just like your cat or dog. And, pet-lovers across the nation couldn’t be more excited.
Cuddle Clones is a company that “recognizes the unbreakable bond pet moms and dads have with their fur-children” and captures that connection with handmade replicas of your pet.
Afternoon guys! A couple months ago I came across a Youtube ad that immediately called my name. An ad that called to all obsessive dog lovers, aka ME! @cuddleclones has made me the greatest gift! JB slippers! Not only are they the cutest but they are so comfortable. Thank you Cuddle Clones!
The company prides themselves in capturing “the physical details and personality traits of your pet” in stuffed animal form, properly called Cuddle Clones.
Cuddle Clones offers five plush products and countless other pet-inspired gifts and accessories. However, the product getting the most rave right now is the custom slippers.
The customized slippers cost $199 and are 100% handmade. They take 8 weeks to arrive at your doorstop, however you can pay an additional fee for rush orders.
Cuddle Clones also offers a 100% satisfaction or money-back guarantee if your slippers don’t resemble your pet.
Take a look at some of these slipper clones:
In our favorite place with our favorite people surrounded by our favorite things!
These darn imposter things are back
So far reviewers have given the slippers 4.93 out of 5 stars.
The company also offers other plush products including clones of your pet, holiday stockings, purses and golf club headcovers.