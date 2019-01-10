× Thornton Found Guilty in Scranton Murder case

SCRANTON, Pa. — The man accused of killing his neighbor in an apartment complex in Scranton four years ago has been found guilty of first-degree and third-degree murder.

Thornton was accused of killing his neighbor Stephanie Tyminski, a woman he had hoped to date, but Tyminski refused him.

The jury returned with the verdict Thursday afternoon after deliberating for about two hours. Members of the jury returned once during deliberations to ask for definitions of the charges.

After they returned to deliberations, Thornton’s defense attorney asked that Thronton not be allowed back in the courtroom when the verdict was read, saying he feared for his safety if Thornton was there. That request was approved by the judge.

Thornton was removed from the courtroom and kept in a holding cell several times during the trial for being disruptive.

Prosecutors said that when Tyminski announced she would be moving, Thornton killed her.

Thornton was arrested in 2014. He was charged shortly after the murder in December of that year. This case has been held up for so long because of Thornton’s mental health. Judges feared he wasn’t competent to stand trial. He was finally deemed competent last year.

Thornton now faces life in prison. He will be sentenced in a few months.