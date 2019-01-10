Suspended Police Officer Heading to Trial on Sex Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A suspended police officer is headed to trial on sex charges in Luzerne County.

Mark Icker is locked up in Luzerne County facing charges he used his role as a police officer in the Borough of Ashley to sexually assault women.

On Wednesday, Icker had a preliminary hearing where a judge decided there is enough evidence for a trial in this case.

Since he was first charged in December, two other women have come forward accusing icker of forcing them to perform sex acts to get out of traffic tickets and other violations.

Icker worked as an officer in Sugar Notch and Jessup as well.

Those departments are investigating his conduct on the job.

There is no word exactly when Icker may stand trial for coercion and sexual assault here in Luzerne County.