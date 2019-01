× Rig Rollover Slows I-84 Traffic Thursday Morning

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A rig rolled on Interstate 84 in Pike County Thursday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes in Palmyra Township between the Greentown exit (20) and Tafton exit (26).

I-84 was down to one lane for most of the morning.

There is no word if weather played a role in the crash.