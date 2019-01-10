× Power To Save: New Life for Your Christmas Tree

LAKE WALLENPAUPACK, Pa. — Our current weather isn’t what organizers of Wally Ice Fest wanted.

While the event held on Lake Wallenpaupack has been pushed back until early February, organizers are looking for your old Christmas trees now.

“We’ll use as many as we get. If people still have them, please drop them off behind the visitors center,” said Keith Williams, president of the Chamber the Northern Poconos.

The trees are used on the two nine-hole golf courses that are set up for the ice tee event.

“To help identify where those greens are, we ask people to drop off their Christmas trees. Then we’ll drill holes and set them up around the greens,” Williams explained.

The drop-off location behind the visitors center is open to anyone 24/7.

“If you feel like you want to drive from New York or New Jersey as you come up to your vacation place and you have your tree with you, drop it off. We’ll happily take it from you.”

After your Christmas tree gets used for Wally Ice Fest, it then gets turned into wood chips. It gets spread along the trail that runs from the dike to the dam along Lake Wallenpaupack — a third lease on life.

“You’re playing with them and then you’re walking over them at the end of it,” Williams laughed.

The fresh wood chips are spread on the trail in the spring after winter’s ice and snow melts away.

“Where people can find ways to conserve, reuse, and recycle, that’s what we should be thinking about. This is just one small piece of the pie,” he added.

You can drop off your old Christmas tree behind the Lake Wallenpaupack Visitors Center until Thursday, February 7.

