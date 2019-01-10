Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

One Woman Dead after Fire at Elderly Apartments in East Stroudsburg

Posted 10:01 am, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:39AM, January 10, 2019

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One woman is dead after a fire started in a room Thursday at an elderly apartment building in Monroe County.

Authorities say the fire at Shirley Futch Plaza apartments in East Stroudsburg was put out by a maintenance person with an extinguisher. It was contained to one room in the facility.

No one had to be evacuated from the complex because the fire was contained.

There is no word on if the victim died before or after the fire started. An autopsy is planned for Friday.

The facility provides housing for seniors and people with handicaps, according to their website.

Developing story; check back for updates.

