Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police in central Pa. say this man raped and sexually assaulted a woman with developmental disabilities.

Authorities charged Bruce Stuart from Cogan Station.

According to court papers the attacks went on from 2009 until this past summer.

Investigators in Lycoming County also say Stuart threatened to kill the woman's animals or make her homeless if she didn't do what she said.