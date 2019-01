Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMHURST, Pa. -- A man is charged with child rape in Lackawanna County.

State police say Francis Vetter, 33, of Elmhurst, repeated sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl. The abuse began when the child was just 7 years old.

According to troopers, the crimes came to light when the girl recently told a family member about the abuse.

Vetter is charged with over 200 counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and related charges.