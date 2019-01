East Stroudsburg Borough officials say the construction crew working at the former K-Mart hit a big water line. Crews are working to fix the problem. For the time being, some residents might have no water or low pressure water. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/IaM2ZCfQNS — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) January 10, 2019

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Borough crews are working to fix a broken water line in East Stroudsburg.

Officials tell us construction workers tearing down the old Kmart store hit one of the big water lines in that area. Crews are trying to isolate the break.

Homes and businesses in that part of Monroe County could have no water or low water pressure until repairs are made.