× Brewing Company Tapped Out by Federal Government Shutdown

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Add breweries to the list of those feeling the effects of the partial government shutdown.

Inside Susquehanna Brewing Company near Pittston, bottles of beer are on the move. The brewery’s spring line is a different story; the government shutdown has grounded it.

Susquehanna brewing company wanted to unveil these new beers for the spring but the plans are in jeopardy

It’s not the beer itself. The government needs to give the go-ahead for the design of the labels.

“To turn around and have something so out of your control and you could be a month delayed, and our goal is to have it on the market for customers to buy for Memorial Day,” said Fred Maier of Susquehanna Brewing Company.

Maier says during the shutdown, beer labels are not being reviewed, delaying the release of new seasonals.

“It takes 14 to 20 days to get it approved and I bet you we had it for 12,13 days so we are at the front of the line and waiting for them to open the window back up,” said Maier.

At City Market and Café, more than 100 different craft brews are on display including some from the Susquehanna Brewing Company.

“We do a lot of business with SBC and people have been going crazy for their seasonals lately, so it is not good for business, especially for them,” said owner Christian Switzer.

The government shutdown is three weeks old and brewers like the ones at Susquehanna Brewing Company really don’t know when they will get to show off their new beers.