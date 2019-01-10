× A Century of Sliding: Disney on Ice Skates into Our Area

It’s a celebration of 10 decades of Disney.

100 Years Of Magic is the theme of this year’s extravaganza on ice.

Disney On Ice is underway through Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey caught up with the cast and crew Thursday to give us a closer look at this season’s show.

Tickets start at $15.00.

Show producers say you can expect to see a cast of more than 50 Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and many of the Disney Princesses.

Showtimes:

Thursday, January 10 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 11 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 12 -11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 13 – 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

To get tickets online, click here!

As a reminder, Mohegan Sun Arena has made recent security enhancements for everyone’s safety. Allow for extra time at the venue for the walk-through metal detectors. There’s also a clear bag policy. For the specifics on these new security measures launched January 1, 2019, head here.

For general information on the event in our area, click here.