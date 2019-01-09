× Woman Found Beaten and Stabbed at Schuylkill County Campground

HEGINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Troopers are investigating after a woman was found beaten and stabbed at a campground over the weekend in Schuylkill County.

Officials say staff at Rausch Creek Trail Riders near Tremont said they went to check on an erratic male at his camping site and found a 53-year-old woman from Ephrata lying in a truck bleeding.

The woman was flown to a hospital where medical staff found stab wounds and injuries consistent with strangulation. She is listed in critical condition.

There is no word if authorities have any suspects or if any arrests have been made.