Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Woman Found Beaten and Stabbed at Schuylkill County Campground

Posted 2:42 pm, January 9, 2019, by

HEGINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Troopers are investigating after a woman was found beaten and stabbed at a campground over the weekend in Schuylkill County.

Officials say staff at Rausch Creek Trail Riders near Tremont said they went to check on an erratic male at his camping site and found a 53-year-old woman from Ephrata lying in a truck bleeding.

The woman was flown to a hospital where medical staff found stab wounds and injuries consistent with strangulation. She is listed in critical condition.

There is no word if authorities have any suspects or if any arrests have been made.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment