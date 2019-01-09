Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Vic Fangio of Dunmore is new Head Coach of Denver Broncos

Posted 6:43 pm, January 9, 2019, by

The Denver Broncos named Dunmore native Vic Fangio as their new Head Coach.  Fangio, who graduated from Dunmore in 1976, came back to his Alma Mater in the spring of 2013.  Fangio reflected on his roots with Newswatch 16 Sports.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s