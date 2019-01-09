Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Hunts For Healing Foundation

Posted 3:35 pm, January 9, 2019, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Susquehanna County and the home of Hunts For Healing.  This foundation is designed to help wounded post 911 war veterans heal with the help of the outdoors.  We'll follow along on a flintlock deer hunt and then go after some pheasants with the help of Ringneck Ridge.  We've got all that and more, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s