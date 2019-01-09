This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Hunts For Healing Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Susquehanna County and the home of Hunts For Healing. This foundation is designed to help wounded post 911 war veterans heal with the help of the outdoors. We'll follow along on a flintlock deer hunt and then go after some pheasants with the help of Ringneck Ridge. We've got all that and more, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.