Suspect in Deadly Williamsport Stabbing Arrested

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A woman wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Williamsport has been arrested.

U.S. Marshals arrested Monica Burns, 30, of Williamsport, Wednesday morning in Philadelphia.

Authorities issued a warrant for Burns several days ago.

Burns is facing criminal homicide charges for the stabbing death of Ryan Jones, 28, of Williamsport, earlier this month. Investigators believe Burns stabbed Jones in the chest during a fight at a New Year’s Eve party.

Jones’ body was found near the Williamsport Bureau of Fire on Walnut Street early New Year’s Day.

