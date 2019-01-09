Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Southern Columbia wrestling

January 9, 2019

Down 23-9, Southern Columbia depth prevailed as the top 'AA' team state wrestled past Muncy 39-26.  Tigers Junior Gaige Garcia talked about the Match and the chances of winning a State Title.

