Sheep to Shawl Competition at PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg has hit the halfway point. One of the biggest competitions every year is “sheep to shawl.”

Sheep to Shawl is exactly as it sounds — teams of six people have two and a half hours to shear a sheep and make a shawl.

Are ewe excited for the fleece to shawl and the sheep to shawl auction later this evening? It starts at 6pm in the small arena. If you’re in need of a new shawl the farm show is the place to purchase it. We hope to see ewe there! #PAFS19 pic.twitter.com/UowgKNHBH9 — PA Farm Show Complex (@FarmShowComplex) January 9, 2019

There are two teams from our area in the competition this year.

The team called “Time Warp” from Danville area is the seven-time returning champion.

Each team comes up with the design for their shawls. “Time Warp’s” theme was “Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland,” a zoo near Allenwood.

7 time defending champs are from Danville area! “Time Warp” @WNEP pic.twitter.com/b5PpAVJ7g2 — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) January 9, 2019

The other team from our area is “Whorl Friends” which is a group from Columbia and Union Counties. It’s their second year in the Farm Show’s sheep to shawl competition. Their theme was “A Diamond in the Sky.”

“Whorl Friends” is from Columbia County! @WNEP 9 teams competing which is a record! pic.twitter.com/f7eVwRRDuJ — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) January 9, 2019

There were nine teams in this year’s event which is a record. It’s the 40th anniversary of the sheep to shawl competition.

“It’s wonderful fun. It’s a camaraderie of people who love sheep and love the arts of spinning and weaving,” said “Whorl Friends” member Cecile Stiner.

“We have a lot of fun doing it and I think we all are really on board with the design and our strategy as a team, how we work together. I have a great time,” added “Time Warp’s” Emily Kephart.

All the shawls that the teams make are auctioned off.