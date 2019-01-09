Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Senior Living Residents Get Visit from Disney on Ice Cast

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was a magical morning at a senior living facility in Luzerne County.

Performers from Disney on Ice visited with residents at Highland Park Senior Living near Wilkes-Barre.

In honor of Mickey and Minnie's 90th anniversary, 45 residents who are in their 90s were honored.

Children from Building Blocks Learning Center also joined in the fun which included a Disney sing-along.

Disney on Ice will be at Mohegan Sun Arena Wednesday night through Sunday.

