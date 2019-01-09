Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Route 502 Bridge Reopens after Repairs

Posted 2:51 pm, January 9, 2019, by

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bridge in Luzerne County that has been closed for months is now back open.

The span on Route 502 between Moosic and Spring Brook Township has been closed since early November after an inspection found a significant amount of erosion under the bridge.

Drivers have since been taking a detour.

PennDOT says some work still needs to be done so traffic may be down to a single lane at times on the bridge in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment