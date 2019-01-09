Route 502 Bridge Reopens after Repairs
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bridge in Luzerne County that has been closed for months is now back open.
The span on Route 502 between Moosic and Spring Brook Township has been closed since early November after an inspection found a significant amount of erosion under the bridge.
Drivers have since been taking a detour.
PennDOT says some work still needs to be done so traffic may be down to a single lane at times on the bridge in Luzerne County.
1 Comment
ALBERTCOHOL
About fn time!