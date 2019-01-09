× Route 502 Bridge Reopens after Repairs

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bridge in Luzerne County that has been closed for months is now back open.

The span on Route 502 between Moosic and Spring Brook Township has been closed since early November after an inspection found a significant amount of erosion under the bridge.

State Route 502 in Pittston Township is expected to open today around noon. There is still some additional work to be done to the bridge so there may be times where there is a single lane closure or crews working near the bridge. pic.twitter.com/8Ona5qKSkK — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) January 9, 2019

Addition photos from State Route 502 in Pittston Township bridge project. pic.twitter.com/fUn7VEtToQ — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) January 9, 2019

Drivers have since been taking a detour.

PennDOT says some work still needs to be done so traffic may be down to a single lane at times on the bridge in Luzerne County.