× Renovations Underway on Historic Nicholson Train Station

NICHOLSON, Pa. — Work has started to preserve railroad station in Nicholson that’s more than 150 years old.

The historic Delaware, Lackawanna, and Western Railroad Station on Route 11 is undergoing more than $1 million of renovations to turn the building into the “Nicholson Tourism Center at the Historic DL&W Railroad Station.”

Crews started by ripping off a railroad platform and are now tearing up floorboards that will be preserved and put back after the footers are in place.

“We saved whatever we could save in there. There’s a lot of lumber that we have to salvage and put back in. Then we came inside, took all the floorboards off, and we’re going to start digging for the footers,” said John Perry from Perry’s General Contracting.

Work on the facility should take about a year to complete.