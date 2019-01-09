× A Field of Dreams Job: RailRiders Hiring Seasonal Employees

It’s a way you can take yourself out to the ballpark and get paid for it!

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are hiring seasonal employees for the 2019 season at PNC Field in Moosic.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the two upcoming job fairs on Wednesday.

The first job fair is on Saturday, January 12, 2019, from 10 a.m. until noon. The second event will be held on Wednesday, January 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both take place at PNC Field in Moosic on the suite level. Signs will be posted. Positions for game day staff include: Batboys/girls

Club level attendants

EMTs

Grounds crew

Parking attendants

Porters

Security staff

Ticket sales representatives

Ticket takers

Ushers

Video/production assistants The team is also looking for members of the Pinstripe Patrol, the on-field promotions crew. The Railriders also want to hire fun zone employees and performers to serve as the team’s mascot during games. Ages 16 and up are encouraged to apply for the positions which pay minimum wage and up. Organizers say those interested in seasonal employment only need to attend one of the two job fairs to be considered. Potential employees are asked to up and be prepared to interview on the spot. For more information on the events, head here!