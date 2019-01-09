Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Man in Custody Following Standoff in Schuylkill County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is in custody after a standoff in Schuylkill County.

State police say Terry Short, 55, of Auburn, held a woman at gunpoint at a home in Lake Wynonah Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say Short took items from the home and drove off.

When authorities showed up to Short’s home with an arrest warrant, Short refused to come out of the house.

Troopers say Short surrendered about four hours later.

Short is facing charges including burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, having a gun when he wasn’t supposed to, theft, and terroristic threats.

