3'rd ranked Abington Heights took on West Scranton is boys HS basketball. After a slow start the Comets did enough to win 50-37.
Abington Heights vs West Scranton boys basketball
-
Abington Heights Boys Top Pocono Mountain West in Season Opener
-
Lackawanna League basketball outlook
-
Abington Heights vs Williamsport
-
Abington Heights hoops
-
Abington Heights Suffers Close Loss to Berks Catholic
-
-
Abington Heights vs Wyoming Seminary boys basketball
-
Abington Heights and Carbondale scrimmage
-
West Scranton vs Stroudsburg Taylor Lions
-
Dunmore Boys Hold Off West Scranton 44-27
-
Pittston Area Boys Rally to Beat West Scranton in Overtime
-
-
Williamsport vs Scranton Prep boys basketball
-
Scranton Prep vs Abington Heights girls soccer
-
Scranton Prep Boys Open With Win Over Meyers