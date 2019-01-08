Three Accused of Child Abuse in Hazleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Three people from Hazleton are locked up on child endangerment and harassment charges.

Police say Brenda Parise, 60; Amy Parise, 32; and Shawn Parise, 32; all of Hazleton, abused three children in their home, including beating them with paddles, belts, and their hands.

Investigators also say all three children are malnourished and developing scabies.

All three are locked up in the Luzerne County Prison.