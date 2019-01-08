Roosters in the Post Office Lead to Hazleton Cockfighting Ring

HAZLETON, Pa. — Some noisy mail led to the discovery of a cockfighting ring in Luzerne County.
Last month, workers at the post office in Hazleton heard crowing coming from a package. Inside, they found roosters that were being sent to Puerto Rico.
Police tracked the mail down to a residence in Hazleton and when investigators searched the place, they found evidence of a cockfighting ring.
Alexandro Martinez, 40, faces animal fighting and animal neglect charges. He was released on bail.
13 comments
Robert Paulson
Boricua are going to ruin PA.
Silverfish Imperetrix
Only subhuman filth takes advantage of animals’ instincts and makes them fight for their pleasure and financial gain.
DC Ump
Ok Roosters, Dogs, in laws, outlaws, anything that can be wagered now is fair game, just don’t send them through the mail?
lickerblisters
Mr. Martinez was only in our country doing a job that you and I refuse to do. Isn’t that right Chuck and Nancy?
beekeeper
While the article mentions Puerto Rico, it doesn’t say he’s from there, and even if he is, that would still make him a US citizen. So what’s your point?
lickerblisters
That’s right, the article DOESN’T mention he’s from Puerto Rico. So what’s YOUR point?
Silverfish Imperetrix
The cops should check out secluded areas in Plymouth Twp. and on Larksville Mountain too.It’s been going on there for nearly 40 years already, if not more.
donny hud43987
Another dreamer!! Lol, unbelievable!!!
beekeeper
What makes you think he’s not a US citizen? Even if he’s from Puerto Rico, that would make him a US citizen.
Silverfish Imperetrix
So what. He’s not here to do us any good.
Lynne Fazio
Why do you think he’s a “dreamer”? In case you didn’t know – Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States – so even if your born there YOU are a citizen of the US. Maybe you need a civic lesson – just like this current Administration.
Silverfish Imperetrix
Big deal. He’s here, and breaking our laws. The new Farm Bill includes cockfighting being declared illegal in Puerto Rico too, so he can go back there and be a lawbreaker if he so chooses. There’s some civics for ya – ‘He who has the gold makes the rules.’
jimbrony
This is one of ALBERTCOHOL’s favorite pastimes. But he doesn’t go to Puerto Rico or Hazleton for it, any rest area or truck stop will do.