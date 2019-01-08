Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Roosters in the Post Office Lead to Hazleton Cockfighting Ring

Posted 11:06 am, January 8, 2019, by and , Updated at 02:27PM, January 8, 2019

HAZLETON, Pa. — Some noisy mail led to the discovery of a cockfighting ring in Luzerne County.

Last month, workers at the post office in Hazleton heard crowing coming from a package. Inside, they found roosters that were being sent to Puerto Rico.

Police tracked the mail down to a residence in Hazleton and when investigators searched the place, they found evidence of a cockfighting ring.

Alexandro Martinez, 40, faces animal fighting and animal neglect charges. He was released on bail.

Photo Gallery

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

13 comments