Roosters in the Post Office Lead to Hazleton Cockfighting Ring

HAZLETON, Pa. — Some noisy mail led to the discovery of a cockfighting ring in Luzerne County.

Last month, workers at the post office in Hazleton heard crowing coming from a package. Inside, they found roosters that were being sent to Puerto Rico.

Police tracked the mail down to a residence in Hazleton and when investigators searched the place, they found evidence of a cockfighting ring.

Alexandro Martinez, 40, faces animal fighting and animal neglect charges. He was released on bail.