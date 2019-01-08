Roosters in the Post Office Lead to Hazleton Cockfighting Ring
HAZLETON, Pa. — Some noisy mail led to the discovery of a cockfighting ring in Luzerne County.
Last month, workers at the post office in Hazleton heard crowing coming from a package. Inside, they found roosters that were being sent to Puerto Rico.
Police tracked the mail down to a residence in Hazleton and when investigators searched the place, they found evidence of a cockfighting ring.
Alexandro Martinez, 40, faces animal fighting and animal neglect charges. He was released on bail.
jimbrony
This is one of ALBERTCOHOL’s favorite pastimes. But he doesn’t go to Puerto Rico or Hazleton for it, any rest area or truck stop will do.