Riverside Lady Vikings 11-0

Posted 6:38 pm, January 8, 2019, by

Riverside has but one Senior starter, but the Lady Vikings are off to an 11-0 start.  Tough road games loom next week, but Riverside appears ready due to team balance and unity.

