PA Lottery’s Millionaire Raffle Winning Tickets

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Three of the four top-prize winning tickets for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle were sold in our area.

The $1 million winning tickets, selected in a drawing on January 5, were sold in Susquehanna, Carbon, Lycoming, and Crawford counties.

The $1 million winning ticket numbers are: 00120648, 00140917, 00275426, and 00359528.

The locations where the tickets were sold will each receive a $5,000 selling bonus.

Those locations are:

Smokin Joe’s, 28044 State Route 267, Friendsville, Susquehanna County

Fast Fill, 24 Blakeslee Blvd., Lehighton, Carbon County

Wegmans, 201 Williams St., Williamsport, Lycoming County

Country Fair, 18163 Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville, Crawford County

Four winning tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Delaware, Monroe, Pike, and Beaver counties.

The $100,000 winning ticket numbers are: 00117855, 00140389, 00146107, and 00173148.

The selling locations will each receive a $500 bonus:

Springfield Beverage, 608 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, Delaware County

Kinsley’s ShopRite, 107 Kinsley Drive, Brodheadsville, Monroe County

Cigar & Cigarette Outlet, 601 West Harford St., Milford, Pike County

Sheetz, 3611 Fourth Ave., Beaver Falls, Beaver County

Millionaire Raffle winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

A list of all 6,000 winning raffle ticket numbers can be found at palottery.com.