PA Lottery’s Millionaire Raffle Winning Tickets

Posted 6:57 pm, January 8, 2019, by , Updated at 06:56PM, January 8, 2019

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Three of the four top-prize winning tickets for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle were sold in our area.

The $1 million winning tickets, selected in a drawing on January 5, were sold in Susquehanna, Carbon, Lycoming, and Crawford counties.

The $1 million winning ticket numbers are: 00120648, 00140917, 00275426, and 00359528.

The locations where the tickets were sold will each receive a $5,000 selling bonus.

Those locations are:

  • Smokin Joe’s, 28044 State Route 267, Friendsville, Susquehanna County
  • Fast Fill, 24 Blakeslee Blvd., Lehighton, Carbon County
  • Wegmans, 201 Williams St., Williamsport, Lycoming County
  • Country Fair, 18163 Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville, Crawford County

Four winning tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Delaware, Monroe, Pike, and Beaver counties.

The $100,000 winning ticket numbers are: 00117855, 00140389, 00146107, and 00173148.

The selling locations will each receive a $500 bonus:

  • Springfield Beverage, 608 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, Delaware County
  • Kinsley’s ShopRite, 107 Kinsley Drive, Brodheadsville, Monroe County
  • Cigar & Cigarette Outlet, 601 West Harford St., Milford, Pike County
  • Sheetz, 3611 Fourth Ave., Beaver Falls, Beaver County

Millionaire Raffle winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

A list of all 6,000 winning raffle ticket numbers can be found at palottery.com.

