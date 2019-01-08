PA Lottery’s Millionaire Raffle Winning Tickets
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Three of the four top-prize winning tickets for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle were sold in our area.
The $1 million winning tickets, selected in a drawing on January 5, were sold in Susquehanna, Carbon, Lycoming, and Crawford counties.
The $1 million winning ticket numbers are: 00120648, 00140917, 00275426, and 00359528.
The locations where the tickets were sold will each receive a $5,000 selling bonus.
Those locations are:
- Smokin Joe’s, 28044 State Route 267, Friendsville, Susquehanna County
- Fast Fill, 24 Blakeslee Blvd., Lehighton, Carbon County
- Wegmans, 201 Williams St., Williamsport, Lycoming County
- Country Fair, 18163 Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville, Crawford County
Four winning tickets worth $100,000 each were sold in Delaware, Monroe, Pike, and Beaver counties.
The $100,000 winning ticket numbers are: 00117855, 00140389, 00146107, and 00173148.
The selling locations will each receive a $500 bonus:
- Springfield Beverage, 608 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, Delaware County
- Kinsley’s ShopRite, 107 Kinsley Drive, Brodheadsville, Monroe County
- Cigar & Cigarette Outlet, 601 West Harford St., Milford, Pike County
- Sheetz, 3611 Fourth Ave., Beaver Falls, Beaver County
Millionaire Raffle winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.
A list of all 6,000 winning raffle ticket numbers can be found at palottery.com.