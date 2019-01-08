Kevin Schenk scored a game-high 20 points, Mason Barnes added 14 points, and the No. 1 Pottsville boys basketball team beat No. 2 Blue Mountain in a rivalry game, 63-45.
No. 1 Pottsville Knocks Off No. 2 Blue Mountain 63-45
-
Holy Redeemer Boys Top Northwest 65-47
-
Pocono Mountain East basketball preview
-
Central Mountain @ Danville boys basketball
-
Tunkhannock Holds Off Mountain View 40-36
-
Abington Heights Suffers Close Loss to Berks Catholic
-
-
Pocono Mountain East vs Stroudsburg boys basketball
-
Panther Valley vs Pottsville basketball
-
Holy Redeemer Tops Valley View 63-53
-
Pocono Mountain West basketball preview
-
Abington Heights vs Wyoming Seminary boys basketball
-
-
Tamaqua @ Pine Grove Area boys basketball
-
Abington Heights Boys Top Pocono Mountain West in Season Opener
-
Lackawanna Trail vs Riverside Taylor Lions