No. 1 Pottsville Knocks Off No. 2 Blue Mountain 63-45

Posted 10:48 pm, January 8, 2019, by

Kevin Schenk scored a game-high 20 points, Mason Barnes added 14 points, and the No. 1 Pottsville boys basketball team beat No. 2 Blue Mountain in a rivalry game, 63-45.

