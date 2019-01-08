× Neighbors Testify in Scranton Murder Trial

SCRANTON, Pa. — Testimony continued Tuesday in a murder trial in Scranton. Prosecutors are trying to prove that Stephanie Tyminski was killed by her neighbor more than four years ago.

This was day two of the Joseph Thornton murder trial and Thornton, the defendant, spent it outside of the courtroom and in a holding cell.

The judge also removed Thornton a few times on Monday for being disruptive.

Thornton is accused of killing his neighbor Stephanie Tyminski, a woman he had hoped to date, but Tyminski refused him.

Prosecutors are trying to prove that when Tyminski announced she would be moving, Thornton killed her.

In this story The trial of Joseph Thornton

Thornton was arrested in 2014. He was charged shortly after the murder in December of that year.

This case has been held up for so long because of Thornton’s mental health. Judges feared he wasn’t competent to stand trial. He was finally deemed competent last year.

In court Tuesday, we heard from two of Thornton and Tyminski’s former neighbors at Valley View apartments in Scranton. They both testified that they heard Tyminski scream for help, and then found two of her fingernails and blood in the hallway of their apartment building.

Testimony is expected to go well into this week. A jury of six men and six women is hearing the murder case against Joseph Thornton.

He faces life in prison if he is convicted.