Inaugural Winterfest Coming to Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- This Saturday, Second Street in Pottsville will be transformed from an ordinary city street into a winter wonderland.

"It's just a great place to do it," said vendor coordinator Joe Drasdis. "We have so much to offer. We have a lot going for us, and with the revitalization efforts, it just makes sense to do it here."

The first Pottsville Winterfest is coming to the city's downtown. This family-friendly event will feature live music, local craft and food vendors, a Yuengling beer garden, as well as snowman building contest.

"It's the middle of winter. It's after the holidays. Nobody has anything to do. This is something where you can come out on Saturday with your family, have a fun time, listen to some music, and just enjoy the weather and enjoy your community all together," said Abby Weaver, Owner of Pressed Coffee & Books.

Winterfest will be going on from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Second Street will be blocked off from Mahantongo to West Market Street.

Those in the area say an event like this is much needed here in Pottsville.

"I think it's a testament to the spirit of the town," said Jack Flounders. "I've been here 30 years, originally from Philadelphia, and there was the same kind of energy (in) the revived South Street in Philadelphia 30 years ago -- the same kind of energy that revived neighborhoods all over the state. I think what has to happen is people have to come out and support it."

Originally, there was supposed to be an outdoor ice skating rink as well. Due to the recent warm temperatures, that won't be part of Winterfest this year.