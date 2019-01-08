Icy Interstate to Blame for Crashes in Susquehanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A part of Interstate 81 is closed in Susquehanna County after back to back crashes overnight.

State police say the icy roadway was definitely to blame for the crashes. The wrecks came within a minute of each other early Tuesday morning near mile marker 226 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near New Milford.

According to troopers, the first crash involved five tractor trailers and two cars.

Moments later, two other tractor trailers and a PennDOT plow truck crashed too. All were unable to stop.

Rescue crews say some people were sent to the hospital to be checked out but luckily no one was seriously injured.

"I come around that curve over there and I noticed a tractor trailer all the way across the road and I tried to slow down and I just started sliding. I took out this guide rail," said Eddie Villa, who was involved int eh crash.

The interstate was closed northbound for the investigation and crash clean-up.

One lane southbound was closed too because of all the debris.

