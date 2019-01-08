Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Homicide Charges Filed in Williamsport Stabbing Death

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A woman is being sought on homicide charges after a man was found stabbed in Williamsport on New Year's Day.

Monica Burns, 30, of Williamsport, is wanted on charges including criminal homicide and aggravated assault, according to court documents.

The charges are related to the killing of Ryan Jones, 28, of Williamsport, PennLive reports.

Jones' body was discovered behind the Williamsport Bureau of Fire on New Year's Day.

Investigators believe Burns stabbed Jones in the chest during a fight at a New Year's Eve party, according to PennLive.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Burns.

