Guilty Plea in Cold-case Murder of Teacher from Northumberland County

LANCASTER, Pa. -- It took 25 years, but police say the man who murdered a woman from Northumberland County will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Raymond Rowe pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to murdering Christy Mirack of Shamokin. He was arrested last year.

The elementary school teacher was sexually assaulted and beaten to death in her home near Lancaster in 1992.

Rowe, who uses the name "DJ Freez" plays music at weddings and parties.

Investigators say they were finally able to match DNA from chewing gum Rowe left at a gig in May to evidence collected from the crime scene.

Rowe was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The case was featured on ABC's 20/20.