× Dog Recovering After Being Thrown from Vehicle

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — A dog that was seen being thrown from a car is recovering at an animal shelter in Nesquehoning.

The dog is bouncing back after a scary night in one part of Carbon County.

According to members of the Carbon County Animal Shelter, someone pushed this dog out of a vehicle on East Abbott Street in Lansford just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

She was rescued by police and shelter director Tom Connors.

“She came in pretty starved, that is for sure. Her ribs are showing, and I am not sure how old she is yet. She is going to go to the vet today and hopefully they will determine the age, do some work and make sure she is OK,” said Tom Connors, Carbon County Animal Shelter Director.

The shelter director says the dog, dubbed “Baby Girl,” had nothing but a knotted pink collar around her neck.

People who came to visit the shelter in Nesquehoning say it’s a shame someone would do such a cruel thing to an animal.

“It’s terrible. I mean I see this stuff on the computer, on Facebook and stuff, about what they do to dogs and it just breaks my heart. I don’t know how people can be so cruel,” said Linda Hunsicker, Lehighton.

This is the area where the dog was seen being thrown out of the vehicle. Both Lansford police and members of the shelter say if anything good came out of this situation, it was that someone saw it and called for help.

“Like last night it was freezing. We had hail, we had ice, so that dog would have been out in the cold and you just don’t know what would have happened to it,” said Connors.

“We want to help you but if you are abusing your dog, we are going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law but if it’s just that you need help, reach out and we are here to help you,” said Chief Jack Soberick, Lansford Police Department.

Police say they are hoping to get surveillance video of the area to help track down the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lansford Police.