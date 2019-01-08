Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Ditch The Diet: Make A Change In 2019

Posted 2:50 am, January 8, 2019, by

A new month in a new year means new goals for many,  especially weight loss.

But here’s something you rarely hear in January:   ditch your diet!

Tuesday,  Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with registered dietitians and experts from Stronger U Nutrition, 

The team tackled the science behind long-term weight loss success.

They also discussed “structured flexibility” around foods versus restricting certain ones.

Stronger U Employees, who spotlighted their information from Gerrity’s Supermarket in Scranton,  also shared research sleep plays toward your goal of shedding the pounds.  Check out one study here!     

By the way, weight loss is still the top goal of millions nationwide in January.

