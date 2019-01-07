Wreck Ties Up Traffic for Hours in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A crash on Monday afternoon in Luzerne County tied up traffic for hours.

The burst of sleet and freezing precipitation that rolled through on Monday left some roads slick.

Several vehicles tangled along Route 115 in Bear Creek Township just after 4 p.m.

Due to the higher elevation, Route 115 is notorious when bad weather strikes.

No word on any injuries after the wreck but traffic on 115 was backed up for about three hours due to the crash in Luzerne County.