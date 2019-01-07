× Wayne County Brewery Wins Big at Pennsylvania Farm Show

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A brewery in Wayne County is saying cheers to the four awards it won at the Pennsylvania Farm Show this weekend.

Becky Ryman poured a glass of Wallenpaupack Brewing Company’s “Wet Hop Farmhouse Ale,” one of three award-winning beers Ryman’s company brews near Hawley.

This particular beer won the coveted “PA Preferred Legacy” award and the brewery has the hardware to prove it.

“We’re the first winner of that award, very exciting.”

Ryman and her brewing company quite literally could not have done it without another local business; Hop Barons Jason Nacinovich is proud to be a part of the brewery’s success.

“They give us the chance to take a local product grown in Honesdale, bring it here, and make another local product, with their Wet Hop Farmhouse,” Nacinovich said.

Wallenpaupack Brewing Company opened a little more than a year ago. Now with four awards at the first Farm Show it’s competed in, the brewers say it’s all in the ingredients.

“The judges at that competition have been brewers and been in the brewing industry for decades. For them to be, ‘This beer is good,’ that’s huge,” said Logan Eckerly.

The news of four awards for the brewery at the Farm Show has already spread bringing in folks looking to sample some of the victory.

“It’s great that they’re using local ingredients to keep people working and keep the economy going,” Tom Lino said.

“It’s awesome to have products available locally and within the state that we can use and really showcase what Pennsylvania has to offer, and collaborate on different levels with different products,” Ryman said.

Not bad for a brewing company competing against breweries across Pennsylvania which is regarded as the number one state for craft beer in the country.