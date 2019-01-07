Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Victoria Toomey Reaches 1,000 pts In Her Career With The Lady Bucks

Victoria Toomey made both free throws in the 4th quarter on Monday night to reach 1,000 points in her high-school at Dunmore. And on the same night that the Lady Bucks opened as the #1 team in the Super 16 they posted a 46-22 win over Mid-Valley. Toomey finished with 22 points on the night.

