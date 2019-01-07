Victoria Toomey made both free throws in the 4th quarter on Monday night to reach 1,000 points in her high-school at Dunmore. And on the same night that the Lady Bucks opened as the #1 team in the Super 16 they posted a 46-22 win over Mid-Valley. Toomey finished with 22 points on the night.
Victoria Toomey Reaches 1,000 pts In Her Career With The Lady Bucks
