CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. -- People who travel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will have to dig a little deeper into their wallets.

A 6% toll increase went into effect on Sunday across the state.

If you have an E-ZPass, traveling from the Wyoming Valley exit to the Clarks Summit exit will cost you $2.

If you pay with cash, it's $4.40.

Turnpike tolls have gone up every year for the last 11 years.