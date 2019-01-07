Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Scranton Man Facing Child Sex Charges

Posted 9:21 pm, January 7, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Scranton is facing corruption of minors charges after police say he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl.

According to police, Leonard Stempowski, 24,  allegedly assaulted the girl, who is now 12, when he was 19.

Officials say Stempowski assaulted the child on multiple occasions.

Stempowski is facing a slew of charges including sexual assault in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment