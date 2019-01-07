× Scranton Man Facing Child Sex Charges

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Scranton is facing corruption of minors charges after police say he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl.

According to police, Leonard Stempowski, 24, allegedly assaulted the girl, who is now 12, when he was 19.

Officials say Stempowski assaulted the child on multiple occasions.

Stempowski is facing a slew of charges including sexual assault in Lackawanna County.